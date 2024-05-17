American Express again ranks highest in the JD Power consumer lending satisfaction study image credit shutterstock

As the percentage of consumers who classify as financially unhealthy continues to increase, it becomes increasingly difficult for lenders to create strong levels of customer satisfaction, reports JD Power.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of US consumer loan customers now categorise themselves as financially unhealthy. This is up from 67% in 2023. Lenders have their work cut out to deliver products that meet customer needs in a persistently high interest rate environment. Customer satisfaction with consumer loans is highest among those with the highest levels of financial health. It is significantly lower among those who are overextended or financially vulnerable.

The findings are revealed within the JD Power 2024 US Consumer Lending Satisfaction Study.

“Consumer loans are primarily used to consolidate higher-cost debts at a lower rate. But that’s a tough proposition when interest rates have remained so high for so long,” said Bruce Gehrke, senior director, wealth and lending intelligence, JD Power.

“As a result, we’re seeing significantly lower levels of customer satisfaction among those who are most at-risk financially. And arguably could benefit most from products that help them consolidate or reduce debts.”

JD Power 2024 US Consumer Lending Satisfaction Study key findings

Returning to same lender correlated with financial health and satisfaction

More than three-quarters (79%) of customers who are financially healthy are likely to return for their next loan. This compares with only 55% of financially unhealthy customers. Overall satisfaction for financially healthy customers is 797 (on a 1,000-point scale) vs. 668 for unhealthy customers.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

However, financially unhealthy customers are more likely to need another loan. They are also a crucial source of new business. By delivering an experience that drives increased satisfaction for unhealthy customers, lenders will greatly increase their chances of continuing business.

Satisfaction higher for customers with multiple products

On average, overall customer satisfaction scores are 68 points higher when consumer loan customers have multiple products. Examples include credit cards, savings accounts and other types of loans. However, the type of product does matter to the overall impression of the lender’s brand. Credit card customers see the lender as more profit focused. Customers with other loans and accounts view the lender as more customer focused.

Data security is critical for delivering high satisfaction

On average, overall customer satisfaction scores are 176 points higher when consumer loan customers believe that their lender has a secure lending process that protects their personal information.

Study Ranking

American Express ranks highest among personal loan lenders in overall customer satisfaction for a second consecutive year. It scores 781 on the 1,000-point scale. Discover with a score of 742 and Citi with 730 rank second and third respectively. SoFi and US Bank rank fourth and fifth ahead of Wells Fargo.

The US Consumer Lending Satisfaction Study measures overall customer satisfaction based on performance in seven core dimensions.

Individual dimensions measured are (in order of importance): loan met borrowing needs; level of trust; experience obtaining loan; makes it easy to do business with; people; digital channels; and kept informed about loan.