iProov integrates with PingOne DaVinci. Source: Shutterstock.com

iProov has integrated with Ping Identity, a provider of digital experiences, leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will allow joint customers to bring iProov’s patented biometrics solutions suite to the platform to enable users of DaVinci to verify digital identities in a safe and secure way using proven science-based facial biometrics.

One of the most significant challenges with digital interactions is trust. Whether for remote transactions or remote workforce, organisations are increasingly subject to attacks from impersonators and fraudsters committing identity fraud. The challenge is to securely establish that the remote user is who they say they are when interacting digitally.

iProov has partnered with Ping Identity to deliver a DaVinci connector that integrates with the iProov Biometric Solution Suite to enable organisations to verify an individual’s identity as part of their IAM/CIAM solutions using proven science-based liveness detection. Liveness detection is used in biometric verification and authentication to assure that the genuine person is gaining rightful access to services. Preventing criminals or impostors from spoofing identity verification processes by using photographs, videos, masks, or generative AI-created deepfakes or face swaps.

iProov joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. iProov’s Biometric Solution Suite provides identity assurance at organisations including the United States Department of Homeland Security, the United Kingdom Home Office, UBS Group AG, and Eurostar.

iProov’s solution suite is designed to help securely onboard new users and authenticate existing users; for sign-in, account recovery; as part of a passwordless or multi-factor authentication approach (MFA), and for step-up authentication.

iProov’s Chief Product and Innovation Office, Joe Palmer, said: “Many organisations across the globe are already using iProov facial biometric technology to verify the online identity of citizens, workforces and customers more securely and effortlessly than ever before. Partnering with Ping Identity will help us to expand our reach even further and we’re delighted to be bringing this integration to PingOne DaVinci.”