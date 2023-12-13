InvesTex partners with Bankjoy. Source: Shutterstock.com

InvesTex Credit Union has partnered with Bankjoy to provide an improved online and mobile banking experience for its members. Through the partnership, InvesTex will further its mission of delivering quality service as its membership continues to grow.

The credit union’s members will now have access to Bankjoy’s end-to-end digital banking platform, which includes a suite of mobile and online banking features, integrated loan applications, and other advanced functionalities, such as online account opening. With Bankjoy, InvesTex Credit Union will be equipped to offer an intuitive digital banking experience with all the features today’s members expect.

Bankjoy’s platform to integrate with InvesTex’s system

Bankjoy’s platform will integrate directly with InvesTex’s core processing system, Corelation KeyStone. Bankjoy’s platform is integrated with the KeyStone core system and designed with the end-user in mind, resulting in a consistent, secure, and intuitive UX for InvesTex’s members, across all digital channels. Bankjoy is the first official Corelation Certified Partner, which makes it fast and easy for credit unions to use Corelation for core processing to roll out Bankjoy’s digital banking suite.

Keith Kearney, president and CEO of InvesTex Credit Union, said: “Since the beginning, InvesTex Credit Union has remained focused on our members and helping them thrive financially. While our focus on our members has not changed since we were founded over 70 years ago, the technologies we use to engage them has evolved over the years. Our partnership with Bankjoy will give us the modern digital tools we need to continue impressing our members and exceeding their expectations with the highest quality service.”

Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy, commented: “By 2025, the number of digital banking users is projected to surpass 216 million and many of these users will access their banking at least once per month or more, according to recent data. As more consumers increasingly rely on mobile banking apps for their financial needs, credit unions must keep up technologically to keep members satisfied. InvesTex Credit Union is getting ahead of the curve and the team at Bankjoy is proud to support such a reputable institution in its digital transformation efforts.”

