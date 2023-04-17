Intergiro, the Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform, has partnered with financial service provider Incharge to launch a free of charge banking app to offer students the convenience of managing their finances from their smartphones.

Students can effortlessly open an account through the app. This eliminates the need for paperwork and long wait times. New customers only require a passport or national ID card as part of the onboarding process. The user-friendly mobile banking app delivers a range of financial services, including current accounts, virtual and physical cards that facilitate spending in over 130 currencies, and insightful analytics on spending patterns to help students better comprehend their financial habits.

Nick Root, Intergiro’s CEO said: “Joining forces with Incharge, we are excited to support their goal of making financial services more accessible for students. Leveraging our comprehensive Banking as a Service platform, Incharge can concentrate on delivering a top-notch user experience, allowing users to transfer funds instantly and without any fees. We are confident that this alliance will transform the way young individuals handle their finances.”

Enrique Espinosa, Director of Incharge, added: “This collaboration between Intergiro and Incharge demonstrates how technology continues to make banking increasingly accessible and convenient. In addition to offering an innovative and secure solution, Incharge is working diligently to produce informative content that help students save money and develop sound financial habits. Our goal is to inspire and empower the next generation to confidently navigate their financial futures.”

Both firms highlighted the apps robust security measures. These include two-factor authentication (2FA) and biometric login methods for enhanced protection. The app is equipped with built-in fraud prevention systems that monitor transactions around the clock. Furthermore, the app enhances the user experience by enabling card tokenisation through Apple Pay and, starting from June 2023, Google Pay.