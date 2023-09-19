Ingenico and Diggecard announce new gift card solution. source: Shutterstock.com

Diggecard’s services are now available on PPaaS, Ingenico‘s cloud Payments Platform as a Service. The announcement coincides with PPaaS launching gift card services on its platform that enables payments and commerce services to combine seamlessly. Diggecard enables the full range of physical and digital gift card operations at the point of sale. This includes issuing and redemption as well as details of account balances and expiry. Digital gift cards can be distributed by SMS, E-mail or as a QR code, with Diggecard also providing a full range of reporting capabilities that deliver analytical insights for merchants to better understand their customers.

Diggecard’s white label technology allows merchants to access a suite of self-managed gift card services. By removing the complexity of integration for acquirers, PPaaS opens gift card programs to new categories of retailers, helping to generate new revenue streams and improve consumer engagement.

Driving revenue

Gift cards are a recognised way for businesses to drive incremental revenues to merchants. Smaller merchants connected to the PPaaS platform through their acquirer can now benefit from the same capabilities as larger merchants have done in the past. Or use Diggecard-operated gift cards in more innovative ways such as to reimburse customers instead of in cash, ensuring that they capture that revenue when it is spent again.

For Ingenico’s clients, banks, acquirers, merchant services providers and ISVs, services such as gift cards are important levers as they seek to maintain merchant loyalty and grow revenues. PPaaS allows them to do this quickly and at minimal cost.

Kristian Stølen, co-founder of Diggecard, said: “In partnership with Ingenico’s innovative PPaaS platform we can offer an industry-leading gift card solution not only to large enterprises but also to small and medium businesses which have traditionally been underserved in the gift card space because of the difficulty and cost of providing robust services at scale. Collaborating with PPaaS gives Diggecard an opportunity for fast and frictionless deployment of our services to merchants worldwide.”