PROG Holdings and Infosys have announced an agreement that is expected to evolve and scale PROG Holdings’ technology operations as an integral part of the company’s ongoing cloud and AI-focused technology modernisation efforts.
PROG Holdings is a fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies,
The collaboration will enable PROG Holdings to take advantage of Infosys’ digital services, including its technologies, which PROG Holdings believes will help it realise operational efficiencies, accelerate technology enhancements, and improve speed to market. The relationship is also expected to enhance key PROG Holdings customer-and partner-facing technologies and systems.
Infosys to assist PROG Holding’s AI initiatives
Steve Michaels, President and CEO of PROG Holdings, said: “We look forward to working with Infosys to develop and enhance key systems that positively impact the speed to market, agility, and scalability of key PROG Holdings technologies and platforms. We expect our collaboration with Infosys will reduce friction for both our customers and retail partners, further solidifying PROG Holdings’ position atop the virtual lease-to-own industry we helped create twenty-five years ago.”
PROG Holdings selected Infosys to assist on its technology evolution and efficiency efforts, including AI initiatives, due to Infosys’ ability to provide global access to top talent and technology infrastructure that supports and augments the efforts of PROG Holding’s internal technology teams.
Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial Services at Infosys, added: “We are excited to bring robust domain knowledge along with transformative AI capabilities using Infosys AI solutions like Infosys Topaz and a cloud-first digital foundation to help PROG Holdings increase market share of the virtual lease-to-own market. Our collaboration will focus on accelerating the development and deployment of technologies that offer operational excellence, agile innovation, and improved services for new and existing retail partners and customers.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData