Infosys has announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to optimise and modernise FAB’s IT infrastructure services.
As part of this collaboration, Infosys will leverage Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, to deliver infrastructure-managed services, including service desk capabilities, to transform FAB’s IT infrastructure.
Infosys will help integrate a suite of enterprise tools to drive significant improvements in FAB’s service quality, risk reduction and business outcomes.
These include Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-based automation, providing self-healing and self-help capabilities and Proactive and prognostic monitoring and observability, improving the resilience of the infrastructure estate.
In the long term the collaboration will establish a highly scalable and flexible IT infrastructure
It also includes blueprint-based environment provisioning, helping to reduce provisioning time exponentially, allowing faster time to market and leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms, using generative AI technologies to improve productivity and efficiency.
Suhail Bin Tarraf, Group Chief Operating Officer, First Abu Dhabi Bank said: “At FAB, we are committed to transforming our IT organisation and delivering world-class services that drive tangible business outcomes. After a thorough evaluation, we selected Infosys as our strategic partner due to their proven expertise, innovative solutions, and the strong trust they built at all levels. Infosys’ outcome-oriented managed services model coupled with their automation-powered delivery approach will help us significantly improve service quality, compliance, and operational efficiency.”
Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial Services, Infosys, commented: “We are delighted to collaborate with First Abu Dhabi Bank to optimise and modernise their IT infrastructure services, by leveraging Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz. FAB recognised the need to transform their IT operating model, and entrusted Infosys with their IT infrastructure, enabling their digital journey to proceed faster and with more resilience on the backend. By leveraging our global expertise and investments in AI, cloud and infra, Infosys will also enable FAB to transition to an outcome-oriented, automation-driven execution model and help position it as a digital leader in the financial services industry.”