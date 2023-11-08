Infosys has formed a new three-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The collaboration will deliver technology transformation and industry-specific solutions to financial organisations supported by joint investments into go-to-market and delivery capabilities across the EMEA region.
Infosys and AWS will support financial organisations such as retail banking at NatWest. They will assist in accelerating their cloud adoption journeys leveraging industry-proven capabilities to deliver specialised end-to-end cloud migration and modernisation services. Customers will receive transformative cloud services from AWS, domain knowledge and delivery from Infosys expertise to transform business models and modernise applications, delivering operational efficiency.
Infosys and AWS put emphasis on agility
As part of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, the collaboration will deliver industry-specific use cases that leverage AWS’s cloud-native innovation including generative AI and data analytics. Customers will also benefit from production-ready shared toolsets, and certified architectural and security blueprints to accelerate adoption and ensure compliance.
Infosys and AWS hope to ensure greater business agility in reacting to rapidly evolving market conditions and regulatory change as organisations restructure their business models and accelerate their migration to the cloud away from conventional managed data centres. The skills shared between AWS and Infosys will support the entire customer journey focusing on outcome-based delivery to ensure technical alignment and reduce business risk.
To catalyse growth across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Infosys and AWS will jointly create go-to-market strategies and make co-investments over the next three years. Key areas of collaboration include accelerating growth of existing large-scale transformations, collaborating with FinTech partners to bring new cloud-based solutions to the market, and investing in co-innovation to deliver new products and services.
Wendy Redshaw, CDIO, Retail NatWest Group, said, “We see collaboration, strategic alignment, and engineering excellence as essential elements of successful partnerships. This relationship between Infosys and AWS embodies these elements and will help us to better support and protect our customers by leveraging cloud reliability, security and scalability.”
