SAVR celebrates topping 100,000 users as Incore ramps up backing image credit: shutterstock

European investment firm, Incore Invest, is to invest in SAVR. The backing comes after SAVR celebrated hitting over 100,000 users since the launch of its mutual funds’ platform in November 2019.

SAVR’s new investment platform will seamlessly combine digestible data, personalised insights, and intuitive tools for a superior user experience. The aim is to empower users to make the best decisions when taking control of their finances. Incore Invest has been an investor in SAVR for two years. It says this partnership will allow SAVR to accelerate the launch of its investment platform including equities, ETFs, and mutual funds.

New equities trading platforms to cover 17 markets

The new equities trading platforms will offer stock trading options across 17 markets. And it will give access to free real-time data, automatic commission classes, low currency conversion and advanced AI-powered tools.

SAVR currently offers up to 50% reduced fund fees in comparison to other online banks. In addition, SAVR says it offers a cheaper currency exchange rate in comparison to other European savings products of just 0.19%.

To date, SAVR has refunded close to $5m in fund commissions to its customers. By offering a platform that promotes informed decision-making and transparency without high commission and distribution fees, SAVR is committed to providing cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality.

An affordable and user-friendly investment platform

Nicolai Chamizo, CEO and Founder of Incore Invest said: “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with SAVR. It is a true disruptor in the fintech landscape. Their vision for an affordable and user-friendly investment platform aligns perfectly with our commitment to support innovative ventures with promising growth prospects. SAVR is dedicated to revolutionising the Nordic investment sector through accessible data and intuitive tools and Incore Invest is excited to be a part of their journey by leveraging our sector expertise as well as deep networks in the Fintech industry.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Daniel Aarenstrup, CEO at SAVR added: “SAVR stands out in a competitive market by outpacing traditional players with speed and innovation. This makes entrepreneurial driven investors and experienced operators such as Incore Invest the perfect partners for us. The strategic guidance from Incore Invest’s experienced entrepreneurs within the fintech space will be crucial for our future growth plans and align perfectly with our mission to transform the Nordic investment sector.”