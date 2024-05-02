European investment firm, Incore Invest, is to invest in SAVR. The backing comes after SAVR celebrated hitting over 100,000 users since the launch of its mutual funds’ platform in November 2019.
SAVR’s new investment platform will seamlessly combine digestible data, personalised insights, and intuitive tools for a superior user experience. The aim is to empower users to make the best decisions when taking control of their finances. Incore Invest has been an investor in SAVR for two years. It says this partnership will allow SAVR to accelerate the launch of its investment platform including equities, ETFs, and mutual funds.
New equities trading platforms to cover 17 markets
The new equities trading platforms will offer stock trading options across 17 markets. And it will give access to free real-time data, automatic commission classes, low currency conversion and advanced AI-powered tools.
SAVR currently offers up to 50% reduced fund fees in comparison to other online banks. In addition, SAVR says it offers a cheaper currency exchange rate in comparison to other European savings products of just 0.19%.
To date, SAVR has refunded close to $5m in fund commissions to its customers. By offering a platform that promotes informed decision-making and transparency without high commission and distribution fees, SAVR is committed to providing cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality.
An affordable and user-friendly investment platform
Nicolai Chamizo, CEO and Founder of Incore Invest said: “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with SAVR. It is a true disruptor in the fintech landscape. Their vision for an affordable and user-friendly investment platform aligns perfectly with our commitment to support innovative ventures with promising growth prospects. SAVR is dedicated to revolutionising the Nordic investment sector through accessible data and intuitive tools and Incore Invest is excited to be a part of their journey by leveraging our sector expertise as well as deep networks in the Fintech industry.”
Daniel Aarenstrup, CEO at SAVR added: “SAVR stands out in a competitive market by outpacing traditional players with speed and innovation. This makes entrepreneurial driven investors and experienced operators such as Incore Invest the perfect partners for us. The strategic guidance from Incore Invest’s experienced entrepreneurs within the fintech space will be crucial for our future growth plans and align perfectly with our mission to transform the Nordic investment sector.”