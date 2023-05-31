By working with IDVerse, Experian’s customer base can now carry out automated digital IDV checks, smoothing the onboarding process for clients and partners.

In addition, Experian can use generative AI technology from IDVerse for automated document verification, liveness and face-matching. Access to generative AI technology will help complement Experian’s CrossCore fraud management platform.

This marks the first partnership following OCR Labs’ decision to rebrand itself as IDVerse, to better reflect its focus on IDV technology.

Managing director ID&F at Experian UK & Ireland Eduardo Castro commented: “Experian is committed to helping eliminate fraud and financial crime, ensuring safe financial access for all.

“As part of this journey, we are delighted to be working with IDVerse. Its generative AI capabilities are a natural addition to our existing CrossCore solution, offering our customers more flexibility and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances”, Castro added.

Company profiles

Experian is a global information services company helping businesses and individuals make better financial decisions and access financial services.

In February 2023, the Indian public sector Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) partnered with Experian. This allowed BoM to enhance its security as well as access services including credit risk, advanced analytics and fraud prevention.

IDVerse provides fully-automated IDV solutions, enabling new users to check their ID through smartphones within seconds.

John Myers, CEO at IDVerse, welcomed the partnership with Experian.

“IDVerse is a new generation of AI that is more intuitive and adaptive at making real-time risk decisions throughout the customer lifecycle”, Myers said. “Our new name reflects the expansive potential of our generative AI technology and a continuing commitment to partner with innovators like Experian, who are fusing risk-based authentication, identity validation, and fraud detection into a single, state-of-the-art cloud platform.”