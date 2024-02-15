i2c has added new clients in countries including Brazil, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico. The vendor initiated its first partnership in Latin America over a decade ago. Since then, i2c has added connectivity to every major card brand, including American Express, Discover, Mastercard, Visa, and UnionPay besides local networks such as PROSA. i2c has also added several senior resources in sales, account management and client services teams as it continues to build on its commitment and success to the region.
i2c clients include Banco Popular, Bancrédito and Facebank
Clients include Banco Popular (Dominican Republic), Banco de Credito del Peru (Peru), Bancrédito (Puerto Rico), Cornerstone Trust & Merchant Bank (Jamaica), Crypto.com (Brazil), Facebank (Puerto Rico), and North International Bank (Antigua).
i2c is supporting emerging and established financial institutions to help accelerate their growth with faster innovation cycles and time to market through its building block technology. The company’s unified banking and payments platform powers a range of use cases from deposit accounts and money movement to credit, debit, and prepaid programs.
“i2c offers a banking and payments platform for physical and virtual consumer credit cards that is among the most reliable in the world,” said Patricia Conterno, CEO of iO, digital banking app of Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP).
“We appreciated the passion and enthusiasm i2c demonstrated as they assisted us with the creation of the first Neobank in the Dominican Republic,” said Arturo Grullon Finet, CEO of Qik Banco Digital, a subsidiary of Grupo Popular.
“We continue supporting our partners in Latin America and the Caribbean as they develop innovative payment solutions that accelerate digital transformation among financial institutions across the region,” said Serena Smith, chief client officer of i2c. “i2c’s unified banking and payments platform provides our clients the flexibility and agility to offer market-leading products.”
