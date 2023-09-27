Hypothekarbank Lenzburg joins Six Digital Exchange. Source: Shutterstock.com

Regional Swiss bank Hypothekarbank Lenzburg has become the sixth bank in Switzerland to join Six Digital Exchange (SDX). SDX is headquartered in Zurich and is the world’s first fully regulated financial market infrastructure for digital assets.

SDX is licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and operates a stock exchange and CSD using distributed ledger technology (DLT). SDX has a fully integrated blockchain-based platform and offers a secure and reliable ecosystem for the issuance, trading, settling and custody of digital securities.

Becoming a major player

Hypothekarbank Lenzburg joins the five existing banks to have joined SDX so far: Berner Kantonalbank, CM-Equity, Credit Suisse, Kaiser Partner Privatbank, SIX SIS, UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank.

Hypothekarbank Lenzburg has over $7bn in assets and is on a path to become a major player in the Swiss market for tokenised digital assets and bringing native digital securities onto the platform. The bank will hope that joining SDX’s CSD will mark a big milestone on this journey.

With SDX’s infrastructure for various digital securities types, including digital bonds and digital equities, Hypothekarbank Lenzburg gains access to a single, reliable, and trusted DLT-based platform that fulfils the regulatory requirements.

Marianne Wildi, CEO of Hypothekarbank Lenzburg, said: “The SDX membership marks a significant step in advancing our bank’s presence in digital assets. Beyond token issuance and custody, our offering should include the possibility of listing digital value rights on a trusted trading venue. SDX’s ecosystem aligns seamlessly with our goals, and we eagerly anticipate this cooperation.”

David Newns, Head of SIX Digital Exchange, added: “We firmly believe that a strategic alliance with Hypothekarbank Lenzburg facilitates our mission to provide institutional clients with innovative, trusted, and efficient financial markets infrastructure and services for digital assets.”