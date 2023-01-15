HDFC Bank posts net profit for the quarter to end December up 18.5% y-o-y of INR122.6bn ($1.5bn), beating analyst forecasts.

India’s third-largest bank by market share and the largest private sector lender also posts revenue ahead y-o-y by 18.3%.

HDFC Bank Q3 2022/2023 highlights include:

Net interest income for the third quarter rises by 24.6% year-over-year to INR229.9bn;

Third quarter advances rise by 19.5% with retail lending ahead by 21.4%;

Commercial and rural banking loans rise by 30.2% y-o-y;

Total deposits growth is healthy rising by 19.9% y-o-y to INR17.3bn, and

CASA deposits rise by 12% y-o-y.

Meantime, for the nine months to end December, net profit is ahead by 19.2% y-o-y to INR320.6bn.

Net interest margin remains flat at 4.1%.

Asset quality remains stable: gross non-performing assets are at 1.23% of gross advances at end December 2022 (1.26% Dec 2021).

HDFC Bank ends 2022 with a branch network of 7,183 branches, up from 5,779 a year ago. Over the same period, total employee numbers are up by 24% to 166,890.

HDFC Bank’s market cap of $110.6bn is down by around 5% over the past 12 months.