HDFC Bank and TD Bank Group agree deal to help Indian students in Canada image credit: shutterstock

HDFC Bank and TD Bank Group (TD) have agreed an expanded relationship supporting Indian students planning to study in Canada.

With this agreement, TD and HDFC Bank are announcing a new referral program. HDFC Bank will refer students planning to study in Canada to TD’s International Student GIC Program. This enables students to comply with the Government of Canada’s Student Direct Stream (SDS) study permit pathway.

Referral partnership builds on HDFC, TD existing relationship

TD has acted as HDFC Bank’s main correspondent banking partner for Canadian Dollar clearing since 2015.

As part of the Canadian government’s requirements to apply for an expedited study permit, students require proof of financial support. This is accomplished via a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) from a participating Canadian financial institution. The TD International Student GIC Program is designed to enable students to open accounts digitally. And it helps them meet their study visa and living expense requirements.

HDFC Bank operates 8,091 branches and 20,688 ATMs across 3,782 cities and towns in India. TD is the second largest bank in Canada with over 1,000 branches across the country.

“We continue our focus on helping Indian students to navigate the process to study abroad,” said Sampath Kumar, Group Head Retail Branch Banking “Canada is a leading education market. Our relationship with TD aims to simplify the process for students and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who want to study there.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

425,000 Indian international students with study permits in Canada

Smita Bhagat Group Head Retail Branch Banking further added: “The association is designed to support the study permit requirements of Indian students planning to study in Canada. The curated programme also offers a wide range of financial benefits to amplify their living experience while studying there.”

In 2023, there were over 425,000 Indian international students with active study permits in Canada. This makes the country the top source for international students in Canada.

“We are thrilled to announce our expanded relationship with HDFC Bank, and the benefits it will provide for those beginning their journey to study here”, says Sona Mehta, Executive Vice President of Canadian Personal Banking, TD Bank Group.

“With this expanded relationship, HDFC Bank and TD can provide the financial offerings that will make for a smoother transition to the Canadian banking environment. We look forward to welcoming and serving these students throughout their journey. We understand that there’s a lot to manage when coming to study abroad. Through this partnership, we will simplify the process, and deliver the ease, value, and trusted advice that TD is known for.”

RBC teams up with ICICI

The TD/HDFC partnership echoes RBC’s deal with ICICI. The Indian bank refers its newcomer clients to RBC, making it easier for them to open a bank account upon arriving in Canada. Indeed, during an investor call in 2022, RBC estimated that the ICICI partnership would attract approximately 50,000 clients annually.