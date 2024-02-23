Kuwait-based Gulf Bank has launched its first environmentally friendly branch in Sabah Al-Ahmad city. Mohammad Al-Qattan, General Manager of Consumer Banking, said: “We are delighted today to open the first environmentally friendly branch. It paves the way for the transformation our branch network into eco-friendly facilities. These branches will be designed in accordance with the new branch identity, based on an ongoing plan and schedule. This aligns with our leading role in promoting sustainability principles. And our proactive transitioning towards a sustainable, low-carbon economy, in line with our 2025 strategy and Kuwait Vision 2035.
Al-Qattan emphasised that the new and refurbished branches embrace self-service, enabling customers to manage the majority of their transactions independently. This can be done either through the designated self-service area equipped with tablets or via ATMs and Interactive Teller Machines. These are accessible 24/7, seven days a week.
“At Gulf Bank, we operate with a defined strategy focused on enhancing the customer experience. Additionally, we continuously upgrade our customer service centre and interactive voice response system.”
Contemporary design, environmentally friendly features
Furthermore, Al-Qattan emphasised the environmentally friendly features of the new branch, alongside its contemporary design and advanced banking services. The bank has incorporated state-of-the-art technologies to improve customer service.
The Sabah Al-Ahmad branch adheres to green building standards, prioritising reduced electricity consumption. It utilises solar panels as a key energy source, implementing sensor technology for energy efficiency. It also provides facilities for charging electric vehicles.
Al-Qattan highlighted special consideration given to ensuring accessibility for individuals with disabilities. This includes installing elevators for easy access to all floors and providing a safe deposit box room accessible by wheelchairs.
Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and is working with various parties to achieve it.