Griffin, the API-first UK bank and full-stack Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform, is accepting applications for its early access programme, Foundations. This comes after a successful pilot programme for its first set of customers.
Griffin is a licensed UK bank offering vertically integrated infrastructure and cutting-edge risk management via simple, modern APIs. It says that it is helping companies embed banking products like savings accounts, safeguarding accounts and accounts for holding client money. The aim is to create value for industries that previously struggled with finding the right BaaS partners.
Foundations participants will receive access to Griffin’s platform. In addition, they receive dedicated support from a team of banking and tech experts.
According to Griffin, only a small number of companies who meet the set criteria will be accepted for the first phase of Foundations. If not selected initially, companies will be added to a waitlist and notified of future opportunities as Griffin scales. Companies can also sign up to a free, all-access sandbox to start testing Griffin’s products immediately.
David Jarvis, CEO and co-founder of Griffin, said: “We’re looking for mission-driven companies who share our conviction that finance should be contextual, relevant and seamlessly integrated into products that businesses and consumers are already using every day. Foundations is an invitation to companies that want to make their customers’ lives easier with embedded finance: we’ve built a bank to help you do just that.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData