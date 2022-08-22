New Zealand government transfers Kiwibank assets to new entity

NZ Post, ACC and the NZ Super Fund owned Kiwibank. Credit: SCY from Pixabay.

The New Zealand government has acquired a 100% stake in Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), which owns the consumer lender Kiwibank.

The acquisition, which values KGH at NZ$2.1bn ($1.3bn), is aimed at ensuring that the bank remains 100% Kiwi-owned.

NZ Post, ACC and the NZ Super Fund owned Kiwibank, which also operates New Zealand Homes Loans.

The government has transferred the lender’s assets to a newly incorporated entity Kiwi Group Capital (KGC) with a separate board.

According to the official statement by Finance Minister Grant Robertson, “an ongoing shareholding in Kiwibank did not fit NZ Post’s and ACC’s long-term strategic and investment plans.”

“NZ Super Fund had been interested in purchasing a majority holding in KGH, but withdrew its interest as it did not align with the government’s commitment to public and New Zealand ownership.”

Upon the completion of the asset transfer, which is subject to approval from the banking regulator, Kiwibank and NZ Home Loans will continue to operate independently as usual.

Robertson said: “The new ownership structure simplifies our ability to fully support Kiwibank to meet its future potential.

“The government is fully committed to supporting Kiwibank to be a genuine competitor in the banking industry – ensuring the bank has access to capital to continue to grow on a commercially sustainable basis and offer a viable and competitive alternative for New Zealanders.”