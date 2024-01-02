GlobaData reports that US job openings are expected to decline. Source: Shutterstock.com

The anticipated US Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report for November 2023, set to be released on 3 January 2024, is expected to print between 8.3 to 8.5 million job openings. This forecast is below consensus expectation of 8.75 million and is also lower than the October 2023 figure of 8.73 million. If realised, this would mark the lowest reading since April 2021, driven by tighter monetary policy and companies leveraging AI to improve productivity, says GlobalData.

GlobalData’s US Active Jobs index, derived from high-frequency company job postings dataset, which has over 90% correlation with JOLTS data and available in near real-time, shows a 5.2% month-on-month fall for November 2023. GlobalData’s proprietary JOLTS nowcasting model uses GlobalData’s US Active Jobs index to forecast JOLTS numbers.

Adarsh Jain, CFA, Director of Financial Markets at GlobalData, commented: “Exceptional monetary and fiscal policy support during the COVID-19 pandemic (April 2020 to February 2022) supported exceptional job openings, averaging over 8.8 million each month. This figure significantly exceeds the average monthly job openings of 7.2 million recorded in the pre-pandemic period from January 2019 to January 2020, a phase that aligned with the previous peak in the Federal Funds rate.

“However, since March 2022, persistent weakness in GlobalData’s US Active Jobs index mirrors the rise in US Fed Funds rate, which has helped cool the labour market. GlobalData believes, even with the current pause in Fed Funds rate and likely cuts in 2024, job openings will continue to normalise towards pre-pandemic levels, similar to 2007-2009, when job openings continued to fall despite the onset of Fed’s rate cutting cycle.”

“Job opening numbers are expected to revert to pre-pandemic levels”

The key dynamic resulting in the rapid decline in job openings is that the rate of job closures is surpassing the creation of new job postings across various sectors.

Jain concludes: “GlobalData anticipates a subdued trend in new job postings moving forward. This expectation is influenced not only by the tightening of monetary policy but also by the recent advancements in AI, particularly in generative AI. These are being implemented in innovative ways to enhance productivity, enabling more to be achieved with fewer resources. In fact, companies hiring across sectors with generative AI skillsets has accelerated over the last six months, as per GlobalData’s Jobs dataset.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“Job opening numbers are expected to revert to pre-pandemic levels of around 7.5 million per month over the course of the first half of 2024, with risks to the downside as companies deploy generative AI across business operations to improve productivity.”