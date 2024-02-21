A total of 3,348 deals (comprising mergers & acquisitions (M&A), private equity, and venture financing deals) were announced globally during January 2024, which was a decline of 34.1% compared to the announcement of 5,083 deals during January 2023, according to GlobalData, publishers of RBI.
An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database reveals that all the deal types under coverage saw a decline in volume during January 2024 compared to the same period during the previous year.
The number of M&A deals fell by 29.2% in January 2024 compared to January 2023, while private equity and venture financing deal volumes were down by 45% and 40.6%, respectively.
Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst at GlobalData, said: “Following the 2023 trend of declining deals activity, subdued deal-making sentiments also continued to prevail in 2024, with the first month of the year seeing a decline. In fact, all the regions and several key markets globally experienced a fall in deals volume.”
North America witnessed a decline in deal volume by 38.4% in January 2024 compared to January 2023. Similarly, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America recorded year-on-year declines of 35.8%, 23.8%, 33%, and 52% in January 2024, respectively.
Meanwhile, the US and China, which are the top two markets in terms of deal volume, registered a decline in the number of deals by 38.8% and 20.9% in January 2024 compared to January 2023, respectively.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Other key markets such as the UK, India, Canada, Japan, Germany, South Korea, Australia and France saw respective deal volume falling by 27.7%, 33.9%, 33.8%, 25.5%, 40.8%, 16.7%, 6.8%, and 55.9% in January 2024 compared to the same period during the previous year.