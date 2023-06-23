It all began with five refugee placements in a 2007 pilot. Since then, ANZ’s involvement in the Given the Chance programme has continued to grow each year. In 2022, 55 placements were made across the bank.

Given the Chance provides meaningful employment opportunities for job seekers facing disadvantage, specifically refugees and asylum seekers. Throughout its involvement, ANZ has welcomed over 370 participants. Around 60% continue to build their careers through permanent roles at the bank.

ANZ MD Retail Banking, Katherine Bray said: “Given the Chance has had an enormous impact at ANZ over 15 years. The opportunity to join a professional workplace in Australia has helped many gain invaluable practical experience and build their networks.”

“This impact has not only benefited participants of the programme, but the ANZ community who have worked alongside them. The ability to empower refugees who reflect the diversity of the communities we serve – while also enhancing organisational performance and an inclusive culture – underscores its immense value to ANZ.”

Given the Chance is a valuable solution to the challenges faced by business leaders looking to unlock and retain talent. In 2023, ANZ has responded to geopolitical issues by welcoming Ukrainian refugees to ANZ through the programme.

Providing real jobs for the marginalised

Brotherhood of St Laurence Senior Manager, Jo Tabit added: “ANZ are an exceptional employer when it comes to working in partnership on diverse and inclusive employment. Over many years they have consistently provided real jobs for a range of people from marginalised groups in our community.”

“The resulting impact on the community can also be significant. Participants consistently use their newfound success to give back to their communities, mentoring youth and providing extensive advice and support within their networks. Some even travel back home, using their new corporate skills to raise funds, alleviate poverty, provide training, materials and support.”