G+D has raised its stake in Netcetera, increasing its stake to 95%. As a result, G+D is expanding its product portfolio in the areas of digital payment and digital banking. In addition, G+D is planning further targeted investments in innovative digital technologies and solutions in the future.
Netcetera develops and operates a comprehensive digital product and services portfolio for financial platforms. It includes solutions for web banking, mobile banking, financial advice, digital wallets and e-commerce as well as service offerings for commercial banks, merchants and providers of financial services.
G+D says that Netcetera’s digital offerings optimally complement and supplement G+D’s product portfolio in the financial platforms business.
‘One-stop shop’
Physical and digital payment experiences are increasingly converging. Moreover, the desire for simple financial transactions that provide full control over personal data is growing. G+D combines secure payment technologies and trustworthy software solutions. As a result, G+D describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for providers of financial services in international markets.
“Digital banking and payments are strategic target markets in which we will continue to grow. Acquisitions, investments and partnerships play a key role in this, both now and in the future,” said Ralf Wintergerst, Group CEO, Giesecke+Devrient. “Our investment in Netcetera underlines this goal. It is a good example of the way in which G+D is successfully implementing its growth strategy and digital transformation.”
Carsten Wengel, CEO, Netcetera, added: “We are pleased to be part of G+D Group and benefit from its global presence. As the market leader for software solutions in the DACH region, we are excellently positioned and strengthen G+D’s digital portfolio. We will continue to expand our leading role internationally and continue to provide our customers with innovative and scalable digital solutions in the future.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData