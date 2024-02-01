Giesecke+Devrient increases stake in Netcetera to 95% image credit: shutterstock

G+D has raised its stake in Netcetera, increasing its stake to 95%. As a result, G+D is expanding its product portfolio in the areas of digital payment and digital banking. In addition, G+D is planning further targeted investments in innovative digital technologies and solutions in the future.

Netcetera develops and operates a comprehensive digital product and services portfolio for financial platforms. It includes solutions for web banking, mobile banking, financial advice, digital wallets and e-commerce as well as service offerings for commercial banks, merchants and providers of financial services.

G+D says that Netcetera’s digital offerings optimally complement and supplement G+D’s product portfolio in the financial platforms business.

‘One-stop shop’

Physical and digital payment experiences are increasingly converging. Moreover, the desire for simple financial transactions that provide full control over personal data is growing. G+D combines secure payment technologies and trustworthy software solutions. As a result, G+D describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for providers of financial services in international markets.

“Digital banking and payments are strategic target markets in which we will continue to grow. Acquisitions, investments and partnerships play a key role in this, both now and in the future,” said Ralf Wintergerst, Group CEO, Giesecke+Devrient. “Our investment in Netcetera underlines this goal. It is a good example of the way in which G+D is successfully implementing its growth strategy and digital transformation.”

Carsten Wengel, CEO, Netcetera, added: “We are pleased to be part of G+D Group and benefit from its global presence. As the market leader for software solutions in the DACH region, we are excellently positioned and strengthen G+D’s digital portfolio. We will continue to expand our leading role internationally and continue to provide our customers with innovative and scalable digital solutions in the future.”