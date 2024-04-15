GFT in partnership with Google Cloud’s Industry Value Networks, has created a new, next-generation interface that will support retail banks with their customer service.
The GenAI Intelligent Assistant is a conversational interface, built on Google Cloud’s Generative and Vertex AI technologies, utilising advanced large language models (LLMs) to give banking customers immense flexibility on the questions they can ask and have answered by the AI-powered assistant.
Discussions around AI, with a focus on GenAI, have been widespread and constant for a number of years, with businesses and consumers now keen to see real use cases of this innovative technology in action. This announcement brings forward one of those all-important use cases.
How GenAI Intelligent Assistant can benefit banking customers
One of the ways that the GenAI Intelligent Assistant will benefit banking customers is reduced costs and improved customer services. Banks will be able to take advantage of this offering to answer customer queries and not have to rely on an army of customer support staff. GenAI-supported customer relations and engagement mean consumers can get quicker access to secure services, improving customer engagement and satisfaction.
Furthermore, the GenAI Intelligence Assistant will boost employee engagement. With the GenAI assistant, employees can focus on high-value tasks, rather than repetitive actions, thereby developing into more comprehensive roles within the business.
Carlton Hopper, UK MD, GFT said: “Businesses and consumers have heard a lot about AI in recent years. It’s high time they started to see and feel the benefits of this technology. The GenAI Intelligent Assistant is a perfect example of industry-leading technology coming to the benefit of both clients and consumers.”
Dean Clark, UK CTO, GFT, commented: “Todays announcement brings together a number of truly innovative players in the Tech industry. It brings together the LLM experience of Google and the platform engineering expertise of GFT. Through this offering, Banks can benefit from significant value, cost efficiencies, and innovation.”