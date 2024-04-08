Global digital transformation vendor, GFT, has partnered with Google Cloud’s Industry Value Networks to build a next generation interface for retail banks.
The GenAI Intelligent Assistant is a conversational interface, built on Google Cloud’s Generative and Vertex AI technologies. Specifically, it utilises advanced large language models to give banking customers immense flexibility on the questions they can ask and have answered by the AI-powered assistant.
Real use case, real benefits
Discussions around AI, with a focus on GenAI, have been widespread and constant for a number of years. Businesses and consumers are now keen to see real use cases of this innovative technology in action. According to GFT, its partnership with Google brings forward an important practical example of AI in the real world.
Reduced costs: Banks will be able to take advantage of the offering to answer customer queries without having to rely on customer support staff.
Improved customer service: GenAI-supported customer relations and engagement means consumers can get quicker access to secure services, improving customer engagement and satisfaction.
Employee engagement: With the GenAI assistant, employees can focus on high value tasks, rather than repetitive actions. This means that bank staff transition to more comprehensive roles within the business.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
A tool for an increasingly digital clientele
Carlton Hopper, UK MD, GFT said: “Businesses and consumers have heard a lot about AI in recent years. It’s high time they started to see and feel the benefits of this technology. The GenAI Intelligent Assistant is a perfect example of industry-leading technology coming to the benefit of both clients and consumers.
Dean Clark, UK CTO, GFT added: “Today’s announcement brings together a number of truly innovative players in the tech industry. It brings together the LLM experience of Google and the platform engineering expertise of GFT. Through this offering, Banks can benefit from significant value, cost efficiencies, and innovation.”