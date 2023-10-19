GFT AI.DA Marketplace launches image credit: shutterstock.com

GFT has implemented over 200 AI projects for its clients in recent years. In 2022 alone, revenue of €50m was generated with AI and data platforms. In order to best serve the rapid growth in client demand for predictive and generative AI technology, the company has launched GFT AI.DA Marketplace. GFT says that it offers a comprehensive use case library, methodologies, reference architectures and preconfigured solutions, GFT AI.DA Marketplace accelerates the design and implementation of AI-based applications. At the same time, GFT is continuing to expand its expertise in this area: with a broad-based internal “AI first” programme, all GFT talents are being trained in the use of AI. This is expected to enhance productivity in all areas of the company.

“Over the past few years, our clients have invested heavily in the modernisation of their platforms. With intelligent AI solutions, they can now leverage their benefits exponentially,” said Marika Lulay, CEO of GFT. “With GFT AI.DA Marketplace, we help clients with the fundamental challenge of choosing the right combination of AI solutions. We integrate the use of data platforms to raise productivity, but also to improve the end-user experience.”

Intelligent agent

One example of the potential of the new AI solutions offered by GFT AI.DA Marketplace is the GFT Banking Agent. This virtual assistant enables bank customers to conduct almost all banking transactions using colloquial language, thus saving considerable time. In turn, banks can use it to significantly improve their customer service while at the same time raising efficiency. According to GFT, the solution can be implemented within three months.

“GFT is building for an AI future. We are in the midst of a technology revolution that will transform major industries including banking, insurance and manufacturing—and create entirely new ones,” said Marco Santos, CEO Americas at GFT. “That’s why we’re heavily focused on orchestrating GFT’s AI knowledge into a powerful and comprehensive library of assets, accelerators, products and solutions. All of these elements will evolve and grow as demand for AI services continues to increase.”

