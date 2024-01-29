GFT acquires Sophos Solutions image credit: shutterstock

GFT is to acquire 100% of the shares in Colombia-based core banking outfit Sophos Solutions. As a result of the deal, GFT becomes one of the largest three banking IT service providers across Latin America. The deal also increases its global delivery capability. According to GFT, the acquisition from private equity investor, Advent International, highlights GFT’s continued focus on growth and profitability.

GFT says that it is gaining a new stronghold for core banking solutions, AI and cloud modernisation. The deal brings with it additional partners and clients, including Colombia’s most relevant financial institutions. The company is increasing its presence to 20 countries, six of which are in Latin America. Brazil, Mexico and Costa Rica are now complemented by Colombia, Chile and Panama.

GFT grows total FTEs to more than 12,000

Thanks to Sophos’ more than 1,700 employees, GFT’s global headcount will grow by almost 20% to more than 12,000. This is the largest number of FTEs ever added in a GFT acquisition.

The transaction is expected to be completed in early February 2024. In 2022, Sophos generated revenues of around COP257bn ($65m). GFT reported over €730m ($790m) worldwide.

“In this strategic acquisition, we’re not just merging companies. We’re multiplying potential,” said GFT CEO Marika Lulay. “It is a logical continuation of our successful strategy for growth and profitability. All aspects of Sophos are highly valuable to us. From the new colleagues, new competencies and new clients to the new partners for core banking solutions, such as Oracle Flexcube. All this results in high traction for GFT in Latin America’s third-largest market Colombia, plus exponential growth scope in the Americas and beyond.”

Clients benefit from expertise in core banking, AI and cloud modernisation

GFT says that Sophos is renowned for core banking, AI and cloud modernisation, as well as innovation and digital transformation. GFT clients benefit from expanded delivery capacity and access to new expertise. This includes solutions for core banking with Sophos’ established partners. For Sophos clients, the deal brings access to GFT’s talent pool. It also incorporates extensive experience in successfully implementing next generation technology. And it brings more partners like Thought Machine and pre-built solutions.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“For everyone at Sophos, it is a great opportunity to become part of GFT,” added Sophos CEO Felipe Villa. “I see a perfect fit with combined expertise and global presence of Sophos and GFT. This will enable us to even better support our clients on their digital transformation journey. That is great news for our employees and their career development, as well as for our clients. We are grateful to Advent for taking our company to the next level.”