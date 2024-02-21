Gen-AI threats drive momentum for biometric identity solutions image credit: shutterstock

iProov reports substantial growth driven in large part by the growing prevalence of generative AI-based threats to remote onboarding and remote authentication processes.

2023 business highlights for iProov include a 30% increase in its production level customer base. It says that in the three years to December 2023, transactions on the iProov platform surged 21-fold. iProov reports that over a quarter of customers process more than a million high-risk transactions annually.

iProov business highlights

More than 100m unique individuals verified their identity using iProov;

iProov grew its team by 12.5% with focused investment in its science and engineering functions;

iProov expanded into Latin America adding staff in Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia, resulting in partner-led support for 175 enterprises in the region;

These transactions were initiated from more than 27,000 different device models. It says this underscores iProov’s commitment to maximise inclusivity for users regardless of age, region, ethnicity, or socio-economic class.

“iProov has developed a science-based biometrics identity solution suite that is uniquely able to establish the genuine presence of an individual ensuring that they are the right person, a real person, and they’re authenticating right now,” explains Andrew Bud, founder and CEO, iProov. “This approach is the single most effective way to incapacitate generative AI-based attacks before they can cause damage.”

Rising threat from weaponised Gen-AI tools

In addition to traditional identity fraud concerns, organisations must now mitigate risks driven by a rapidly growing number of threats from weaponised generative AI tools.

Crime-as-a-Service networks have democratised the accessibility and affordability of these highly sophisticated tools. This allows even low-skilled threat actors to create lifelike synthetic media such as deepfakes to undermine remote identity verification processes.

This creates greater urgency for organisations that offer remote onboarding and remote authentication for high-risk transactions and services. It is now more difficult than ever before to prove that someone is who they claim to be online. Organisations utilizing video services for remote person-to-person identity verification are particularly vulnerable to deepfake threats. An Idiap Research Institute study which looked to quantify if humans can uncover a deepfake found that only 24% of people in their test could spot deepfakes.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download