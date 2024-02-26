Garanti BBVA unveils tech centre image credit: shutterstock

Garanti BBVA has invested more than $5bn over the last 25 years, making a real difference within the industry. And now it has established Garanti BBVA Technology. The bank describes the initiative as a ground-breaking concept that gives technology management its own space on the understanding that tech is what really drives the bank forward. This is based at its Technology Campus, the biggest tech center within the Turkish banking sector, also known as the “tech factory”.

Garanti BBVA tech factory: 2,400 engineering staff

Garanti BBVA CEO, Recep Baştuğ, highlights the key role played by technology in the bank’s growth, with technological developments calling for a transformation in the way business is done.

“At Garanti BBVA, we are leading this transformation thanks to our agility, innovative working culture and strong technological infrastructure. The bank continues to invest heavily in technology, so we can offer our customers a seamless and highly personalised experience. All of our subsidiaries stand to benefit from this new technology and operations centre and can pass on the benefits to their own customers.”

İlker Kuruöz, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Data Services, adds: “The fintech ecosystem has been growing rapidly not only in Turkey but worldwide. Our new Garanti BBVA Technology is a fine example of this.”

BBVA’s Turkish unit unveiled Garanti Technology back in 1998, anticipating that technology would be key to the future of the banking industry and this ecosystem has been the driving force behind the transformation of all subsidiaries, especially Garanti BBVA. “Garanti BBVA Technology plays a crucial role within the sector by harnessing technology to develop new business models and enabling our bank to grow,” adds Kuruöz.

Garanti BBVA Technology General Manager Fatih Bektaşoğlu says that this new unit —the ‘tech factory’ of Garanti BBVA and all its subsidiaries— is committed to designing the very future of banking with its immense engineering staff of 2,400 people. Furthermore, he notes that 41% of tech employees (with an average age of 34) are women and “this makes us very proud. Without question, our greatest asset at Garanti BBVA Technology is our human team,” he concludes.

