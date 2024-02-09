A Brazilian favela is the location for the first G10 Bank branch image credit: shutterstock

G10 Bank, the first digital bank born within the favela, opened its first physical branch on 5 February. The branch is located in Paraisópolis, a favela and the largest squatted informal settlement in São Paulo city. The initiative aims to invest in entrepreneurial power and encourage online banking for residents of the Paraisópolis community. Specifically, the branch will complement the digital bank, which uses Dock technology and launched in November 2022.

“We really believe in the empowerment potential of G10 Bank. We decided to open the physical branch to be a point of support for residents. Many still need support to go digital. We want to provide access to everyone”, said Gilson Rodrígues, CEO of G10 Bank and national president of G10 Favelas.

Physical branch opens to support access to online banking

G10 Bank works as a fintech, with Dock technology, the same as used by large Brazilian fintechs and digital banks. “G10 Bank is a project fully aligned with Dock’s mission of democratising finance to boost society. Access to the financial system is fundamental for the individual’s evolution in today’s society and the generation of wealth increasingly involves financial systems. People need to learn how to utilise online banking. The physical branch will support access to online banking and its resources. These are fundamental for expanding opportunities.”, added Antonio Soares, CEO of Dock.

G10 Bank’s online banking is available for both individuals and legal entities. Features include Pix, bill payments, transfers, deposits and cell phone recharge. A prepaid Visa card will also be available through the account and app.

G10 Bank aims to open four more branches in H1 2024

One of the purposes of the project is to ensure that investments return to the community. 50% of residents operate their own businesses. By concentrating resources in G10 Bank, investments return internally.

“Our goal is to put the community’s money into circulation and generate value here,” said Antonio.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Another objective of the institution is to provide credit. The G10 Bank pilot project, previously carried out non-digitally, benefited around 200 entrepreneurs with microcredits totalling BRL1m ($200,200). “The initiative has made it possible to increase these people’s income and stimulate the creation of jobs in the favelas and contribute to the financial education of entrepreneurs. With online banking and the physical branch, we will maximise these impacts”, said Rodrígues.