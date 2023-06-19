Fujitsu and Mizuho have launched joint trials to apply Fujitsu’s generative AI technology within the development process of Mizuho’s system. The aim is to verify AI’s effectiveness in automatically detecting errors and omissions in system design plans and audit processes.

The trials will run between June 2023 and March 2024.

Generative AI technologies offer enormous potential to transform the ways we work. With rigorous verification, AI may soon allow companies to optimise various work processes and tasks.

Recognising the promise of this technology, Mizuho is now exploring ways to incorporate AI in its operations. It believes AI can improve the quality and resilience of its systems during the development and maintenance phase.

AI code name: Fujitsu Kozuchi

Fujitsu is actively promoting research and development into generative AI models. It is supporting system development and maintenance technology under the framework of its ‘Fujitsu Kozuchi (code name) – Fujitsu AI Platform’. This supports users globally to accelerate the testing and deployment of advanced AI technologies.

Fujitsu started offering an AI core engine for generative AI on June 9, 2023. The generative AI technology used in the trials combines this AI core engine for generative AI with Fujitsu’s engineering experience.

The firms further plan to develop a technique to automatically generate test specifications from system design plans improved with AI. To strengthen work process resilience, Fujitsu and Mizuho plan to apply generative AI technologies to work processes and tasks. These include the generation of source code, system development, and maintenance.

Fujitsu is collaborating with Tokyo Institute of Technology, Tohoku University and RIKEN. In May it announced the start of a R&D project of a distributed training of Large Language Models (LLM) on supercomputer Fugaku, with plans for release in fiscal 2024.

Fujitsu will leverage research results from this project to promote practical research in the industrial world. And apply them to Mizuho’s system to further improve quality and efficiency in Mizuho’s operations.

According to Manish Dixit, Practice Head at GlobalData, publishers of RBI, generative AI has the potential to transform financial services.

“Generative AI in financial services can be used to develop intelligent chatbots and virtual assistants that provide personalised customer support. These AI-powered assistants can answer customer queries and assist with basic transactions. Leveraging large language models, they analyse financial data to offer valuable insights, personalised recommendations aligned with customer financial goals and preferences, and insightful performance comparisons.”