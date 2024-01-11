FlowBank to sponsor Tennis Star Alexander Zverev. Source: Shutterstock.com

Swiss online bank FlowBank has announced a three-year partnership with tennis player Alexander Zverev. This collaboration marks a new chapter in both FlowBank’s commitment to sports sponsorship and Zverev’s career. The bank will serve as Alexander Zverev’s official financial partner, supporting him in his pursuit of excellence both on and off the court.

Alexander Zverev, the current ATP World No. 6 has achieved great success throughout his career, capturing the hearts of tennis fans globally with his exceptional skills and sportsmanship. Zverev, said: “I am thrilled to join forces with FlowBank. Their commitment to innovation and excellence resonates with my approach to tennis. I am excited about the opportunities ahead and I am confident that together, we will achieve great things.”

Charles Henri Sabet, founder and CEO at FlowBank, said “We are delighted to welcome Alexander Zverev to the FlowBank family. His dedication to the sport and impressive achievements make him an ideal partner for FlowBank. This partnership reflects our shared values and our mutual drive for success.”

Zverev to wear FlowBank logo on his attire

Going forward, Zverev will prominently wear the FlowBank patch on his on-court attire and he will work with FlowBank on various projects to inspire the next generation of athletes and promote financial literacy within the sports community.

FlowBank and Alexander Zverev will collaborate on exclusive content, events, and community outreach programs, providing fans with unique insights into the world of professional tennis and the financial industry. Kicking off this collaboration, Zverev will play a pivotal role as the face of the second edition of the FlowBank Championship, a unique online trading competition exclusively tailored for professional athletes. His experience gained during the first edition in 2023, as well as his remarkable performance which took him to the podium alongside Pierre Gasly and Jan Blachowicz, will be of great value to the new participants.

Furthermore, FlowBank is strengthening its dedication to nurturing tennis talent at all levels as the main sponsor of Swiss Tennis and the Gonet Geneva Open, with both sponsorships spanning three years. Severin Lüthi, the former coach of tennis legend Roger Federer and a longstanding FlowBank ambassador, remains an integral part of this commitment. Presently, Lüthi is coaching the promising tennis sensation Holger Rune, who took part in the inaugural FlowBank Championship. Martina Hingis served as a host and will continue her active involvement in the second edition.

Building on this, FlowBank continues to invest in promising young Swiss tennis talents by sponsoring 2 players, Flynn Thomas and Thomas Gunzinger, both European and World champions in the U16 and U14 categories, respectively.