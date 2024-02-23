First Financial Bank, the 5th Oldest National Bank in the United States, has experienced a 10% overall increase in new accounts opened since introducing its AI-powered digital assistant, Gabby, with the primary lift coming from new deposits and loans. Through a partnership with Kasisto, creator of KAI, First Financial Bank is tapping into AI to increase customer usage across banking products including CDs as well as mortgages, personal loans and vehicle loans.
Brad Waldhoff, Chief Information Officer at First Financial Bank, said: “Integrating Gabby into our First Financial team has been crucial to elevating the client experience. The positive response from our customers and team members alike has been encouraging and has allowed us to deepen our relationships by providing more information that can help our customers achieve financial wellness. The success we’ve experienced at this stage is a testament to the work the Kasisto team has provided, leveling-up our banking experience through their future-facing technology.”
Multiple generations are comfortable conversing with Gabby
First Financial Bank has over $4.8B in assets, 252,000 customers, and 70 branches. The bank launched its new KAI-powered intelligent digital assistant “Gabby” in May 2023 to provide customers with a frictionless experience between digital and employee-assisted channels. Through Kasisto’s no-code AI platform, Gabby came pre-integrated on day one with LinkLive, the bank’s all-in-one communications platform. Kasisto’s leading user experience combines neatly with LinkLive’s extensive customer care capabilities to create a truly differentiated experience for consumers and live chat agents alike. In this way, Gabby bridges the gap between customers’ digital and physical banking experiences, ensuring queries are resolved seamlessly through either channel.
Since Gabby’s launch in mid-2023, First Financial Bank has closely monitored Gabby’s performance on a variety of business criteria. The bank’s findings have shown, an increase in the number of new deposit & loan accounts opened, including a 27% increase in newly opened CD accounts, mortgages increased by 35%, Personal Loans by 28%, and Vehicle Loans by 5%.
