Fireblocks is expanding its secure MPC-CMP wallet and key management technology. Specifically, it now includes support for HSMs and public and private cloud, including Thales, Securosys, AWS, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud.

According to Fireblocks, these flexible deployment models allow banks and financial institutions to leverage Fireblocks’ security and technology stack. This brings their digital asset initiatives into production quickly while meeting their risk, compliance, and regulatory requirements.

Fireblocks’ clients include BNY Mellon, BNP Paribas, ANZ, NAB, ABN AMRO and SIX Digital Exchange. These institutions have leveraged Fireblocks to build new digital asset custody, trading, clearing and settlement services. Plus, tokenisation of financial products such as tokenised fiat, central bank digital currencies and carbon credits.

“With Fireblocks, we were able to take our digital treasury bond initiative — Project Eden — from ideation to go-live in five months,” said Orly Grinfeld, EVP, Head of Clearing at Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

“We were impressed with their ability to work with us and meet our extensive compliance and security requirements. Their world-class security operations and modular infrastructure allowed us to deploy wallets to our primary dealers. This included international banks like Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan. Not only were we able to ensure that the entire workflow operations were secure. It ensured that all the vendors were streamlined and deployed in order to bring Eden live quickly.”

Fireblocks’ expanded range of support

The new model incorporates HSM support with an open interface to leverage providers including Thales, Securosys, and other compatible HSMs

In addition, it offers expanded support for cloud-based secure enclaves. This includes AWS Nitro and GCP, and Alibaba Cloud SGX, complementing Fireblocks’ existing Azure SGX support.

Moreover, it enables customers to host all MPC key shares across multiple servers in their data centres and cloud.

“As the financial ecosystem evolves, we are focused on enhancing our core capabilities by exploring digital technologies and processes, including blockchain,” said Sarthak Pattanaik, CIO, Digital Assets, Treasury Services, Clearance and Collateral Management at BNY Mellon. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with Fireblocks. Leveraging their best-in-class services supports our ongoing efforts to address the needs of our institutional clients.”

Fireblocks brings 50 banks into the digital asset space

“From the very beginning, the Fireblocks platform was created and designed to be business-first. We understand the risk requirements in the bank at an architectural level. We have strategically developed components to make sure that our customers can get from proof-of-concept to production in the shortest timeframe possible,” said Michael Shaulov, Co-founder and CEO of Fireblocks.

“In the last three years, Fireblocks has been working with some of the most well-known banks and financial institutions at the cutting edge of the digital asset and crypto industry. To date, we’ve successfully brought 50 banks into the digital asset space. So, we’re excited to be able to further our commitment to this segment. We provide the right infrastructure support for any bank or financial institution to bring their digital asset offering to market.”