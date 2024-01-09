FintechOS teams up with Microsoft image credit: shutterstock

Enablement platform FintechOS says that its collaboration with Microsoft will empower banking and insurance institutions worldwide to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

The FintechOS platform allows banks and insurers to design, build, and deploy digital banking and insurance products and customer onboarding experiences at scale, without replacing their core systems. With FintechOS, institutions can accelerate the digitalisation of existing and new products, create bundled product offers, access new business opportunities such as embedded channels and Banking-as-a-Service, and automate underwriting decisioning.

FintechOS CEO and Founder, Teo Blidarus, said: “This partnership with Microsoft Azure represents a significant milestone for FintechOS. We are committed to democratising innovation within the financial industry by making our platform readily accessible to financial institutions of all sizes. By combining our expertise with Microsoft’s vast cloud infrastructure, we can help our customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, drive operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional experiences to their clients.”

Microsoft’s Senior Regional Director of EMEA, Myladie Stoumbou, added: “Microsoft Azure is dedicated to providing a trusted and secure cloud platform for organisations worldwide. By teaming up with FintechOS, we aim to empower financial institutions to leverage the full potential of cloud technology, enabling them to create agile, scalable, and customer-centric solutions. Together, we will drive innovation and foster digital growth within the financial services sector.”

Collaboration benefits in summary

Scalability: Banking and insurance institutions can seamlessly scale their operations to meet growing customer demands while ensuring data security and compliance.

Rapid Innovation: FintechOS’s low-code/no-code platform combined with Microsoft Azure’s cloud services empowers organisations to innovate and launch new products and services faster than ever.

Cost Efficiency: The cost-effective cloud infrastructure allows institutions to optimise their IT budgets and allocate resources more efficiently.

Security and Compliance: Robust security features and compliance certifications provide a secure environment for sensitive financial data.

