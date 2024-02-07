FintechOS on target to achieve profitability in H124 image credit: shutterstock

FintechOS has announced 40% year-over-year revenue growth in 2023. Moreover, the company now expects to achieve profitability in the first half of 2024. Growth has been driven by winning new customers in strategic markets. These include the US, UK, Continental Europe, and most recently Asia-Pacific.

In a challenging year for the sector, FintechOS was able to both enter new markets and unlock new vertical segments. It is enabling banks, credit unions, and insurers to modernise and innovate in multiple business/product lines. In the banking sector, the FintechOS platform enabled solutions, such as embedded finance, point-of-sale lending, digital account opening, and mortgage automation. In insurance, the FintechOS platform was used to transform P&C, health, and life insurance solutions.

Notable projects in 2023

A Tier 1 US-based bank selected the FintechOS platform to aggregate and better secure disparate data and automate back-end processes related to customer onboarding.

In UK/Ireland, two top financial institutions selected the FintechOS platform to deploy their digital mortgages solutions.

Again in the UK, Admiral, a top-20 insurance provider, successfully launched its digital pet insurance product built in-house with FintechOS.

Other notable deals include

Using FintechOS, Benenden Health transformed its health policy platform to create a more cohesive experience for customers and employees;

FirstBank developed an end-to-end digital mortgage journey with FintechOS that has boosted the bank’s mortgage conversion rate to 25%.

Advancing its mission to make solar power accessible to all UK households, Sunsave is using the FintechOS platform to offer FCA-authorised finance plans.

Using the FintechOS platform, Vibrant Credit Union launched a point-of-sale lending solution that achieved $40m in new loans in its first year.

Tower Community Banked leveraged FintechOS to enable a point-of-sale lending platform. This empowers local businesses to provide bespoke financing options directly to their customers

FintechOS unveils FintechOS24

FintechOS24 was unveiled in December 2023. This is the fifth major release of its fintech enablement platform.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“We are pleased to report 40% YoY revenue growth in 2023. This reflects FintechOS’s commitment to innovation and strategic market expansion,” said Teo Blidarus, CEO and co-founder, FintechOS.

“As we achieve profitability in 2024, we become one of the fortunate few fintech scale ups in today’s market who can claim both business growth and self-sustainability. Our success is driven by our continuous efforts to provide cutting-edge technology and solutions, expand into key markets, and forge valuable partnerships. The achievements of the past year reaffirm FintechOS’s position as a leading player in the financial technology sector. We remain dedicated to enabling best-in-class solutions with our platform. And empowering our clients to navigate the evolving landscape with agility and efficiency.