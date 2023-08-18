FS sector job postings drop by 32% y-o-y in the US credit: shutterstock.com

Let’s take the positives out of the way first. Germany and Poland are alone among the major banking markets in terms of a rise in financial services sector job postings in the first half.

Job postings rise by 13% y-o-y in the first half in Germany. In Poland, the equivalent metric is a year-on-rise of 38%.

All other major financial services markets report a double digit drop in financial services sector job postings in H123.

The first half reduction in FS job postings is most pronounced in Canada. In the first half of 2022, FS sector job postings totalled 66,656. In the first of this year, the corresponding figure is just 28,124, a y-o-y decline of 57%.

Similarly, FS sector job postings in the first half of 2023 decline in France and China by 47% and 46% respectively. The UK and Singapore are both down by 33% y-o-y. In India, the decline is 19%.

In the US, 500, 729 FS sector jobs were posted in the first half of 2022. That number drops by 32% in the first half of 2023 to 339,348.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.