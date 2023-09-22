Financial uncertainty is the new normal image credit: shutterstock.com

The impact inflation continues to have on the lives of Canadians has them feeling unsettled about their day-to-day spending. In addition, it is impacting consumers’ saving options and future financial security, according to the RBC 2023 Financial Flexibility Poll.

Key takeaways include

Three-quarters (77%) would like to save more but can’t because of rising costs.

Almost two-thirds (64%) are concerned about falling behind financially this year

Almost half (48%) reported they have never been more stressed out about money

“More than one-third of Canadians don’t have an emergency fund. We’re seeing financial flexibility disappearing for many across the country,” said Craig Bannon, director, Regional Financial Planning Support, RBC.

Not only does the rising cost of living top the list of today’s financial worries for Canadians. Many respondents also expressed serious concerns about the effect inflation could have on their financial future.

RBC 2023 Financial Flexibility Poll

Almost three-quarters (72%) of those with debt are worried about taking on more debt. The majority are concerned they won’t have enough money to cover unexpected costs (67%) or ongoing expenses (62%). Meantime, some 39% worry it will take longer to retire.

And finally, 21% expect they will need to come out of retirement.

The RBC poll found that the impact of a potential recession is also on the minds of Canadians. The majority say a recession would be tougher on everyone today than it was in 2008/2009 (71%). Some 70% expect it would negatively impact their own finances. In addition, over half (53%) indicated that they are too concerned about covering current expenses to worry about a recession.

“This is why it’s so important to have a financial plan in place. One that gives you the flexibility to adjust along the way, as your needs change,” added Bannon. “Any of our advisers can work with you to set up a financial plan to help you try to stay on track. Or get back there, no matter what life throws at you.”

Fast Facts: RBC 2023 Financial Flexibility Poll

Selected Findings – National and Regional

RESPONSE CAN BC AB SK/MB ON QC AC Personal finances in general: I would like to save more but can’t

because of rising costs. 77 % 77 % 79 % 81 % 78 % 71 % 80 % If inflation continues into 2024, I’m

concerned I won’t have enough

money to cover unexpected costs. 67 % 65 % 73 % 73 % 66 % 62 % 73 % If inflation continues into 2024, I’m

concerned I won’t have enough

money to cover my expenses. 62 % 57 % 68 % 67 % 63 % 59 % 68 % If inflation continues into 2024, I’m

concerned about taking on debt. 59 % 55 % 66 % 62 % 60 % 55 % 67 % Uncertainty is the new normal

when it comes to my finances. 59 % 62 % 57 % 63 % 62 % 50 % 69 % I wasn’t ready for the impact of

inflation. 59 % 65 % 65 % 57 % 58 % 55 % 56 % I didn’t plan early enough for

rising costs. 58 % 58 % 60 % 58 % 57 % 59 % 58 % I have never been more stressed

out about money. 48 % 50 % 49 % 42 % 50 % 45 % 53 % I have decreased my overall

savings compared to a year ago. 43 % 46 % 48 % 46 % 44 % 36 % 51 % I am investing less so I can put

more into savings. 40 % 42 % 37 % 38 % 41 % 38 % 40 % I don’t have an emergency fund. 38 % 35 % 33 % 37 % 39 % 37 % 45 % I regret recent big purchases as it

would have been better to save

the money. 29 % 27 % 25 % 39 % 30 % 29 % 30 % I am most likely to cut back on: • restaurants/dining out 53 % 53 % 52 % 55 % 50 % 54 % 60 % • entertainment 49 % 54 % 52 % 53 % 47 % 41 % 65 % • travel 40 % 42 % 41 % 45 % 39 % 34 % 52 % Top 5 financial concerns: Inflation and the rising cost of

living 87 % 84 % 93 % 91 % 86 % 85 % 91 % Ability to save for the future 72 % 71 % 77 % 83 % 70 % 68 % 75 % Interest rate increases 69 % 68 % 75 % 74 % 70 % 64 % 76 % Falling behind financially this year 64 % 61 % 65 % 65 % 64 % 64 % 72 % Needing to use my savings to

cover my everyday expenses 63 % 59 % 73 % 66 % 64 % 59 % 67 % A recession will take place this

year 63 % 61 % 67 % 62 % 64 % 57 % 68 % Inflation and retirement: If inflation continues into 2024, I

am concerned I would need to

come out of retirement. 21 % 20 % 19 % 23 % 21 % 21 % 24 % If inflation continues into 2024, I

am concerned it will take longer to

retire. 39 % 40 % 49 % 44 % 40 % 31 % 41 % Potential recession: A recession will be tougher on

Canadians today than it was in

2008/2009. 71 % 67 % 81 % 77 % 72 % 63 % 75 % A recession would negatively

impact my finances. 70 % 72 % 72 % 73 % 70 % 63 % 74 % I’m too concerned about covering

my current expenses to worry

about a recession. 53 % 54 % 57 % 56 % 52 % 44 % 67 %