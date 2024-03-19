CDP Venture Capital’s accelerator selects 14 startups image credit: shutterstock

Established in 2021 by CDP Venture Capital SGR in collaboration with Digital Magics, Startupbootcamp, Fintech District, Credem Group, and Nexi, Fin+Tech aims to foster, over three years, the development of innovative startups and SMEs. In addition, it wants to help consolidate the fintech ecosystem nationally, making it increasingly attractive overseas.

Following a demo day, 14 startups were selected: Dichiarofacile, Dishup, Dwelly, Doorway, Elemento, HEU, Holo.finance, Ilmiobroker, Intrusa, Inpoi, Loyale, Teamgroove, Veridis, and YunoAI. The successful outfits were selected for their market potential. A 4-month acceleration programme includes a service package and investments of up to €300,000. In addition, they receive concrete and ongoing mentorship support to compete in the market and prepare for additional funding.

Fin+Tech: over 1,100 applications from 60 different countries

Over the years, Fin+Tech has received over 1,100 applications from 60 different countries. Nearly 600 applications were submitted by international players, with 220 startups coming from outside Europe. It underscores a significant interest in Italy as a target market. In the last three years, the accelerator has supported the growth 41 startups. Collectively, they have raised €10m, and initiated 25 collaborations with the corporate partners of the initiative.

Stefano Molino, Senior Partner at CDP Venture Capital SGR and Head of the Accelerator Fund, said: “With the Fin+Tech accelerator we have generated a systemic action aimed at growing the Italian ecosystem of insurtech and fintech start-ups. We are extremely satisfied by the interest the project has received from both the start-ups and the numerous partners that have joined this initiative. We have worked with promising realities and with entrepreneurs who are motivated and determined to innovate the finance sector. CDP Venture Capital will continue to build opportunities to help the most valid entities and entrepreneurs in the journey to success”.

The 14 startups selected to participate in Fin+Tech programme

Dichiarofacile

With the proprietary platform “DOMESTICO”, it digitises and simplifies the entire management flow of domestic workers. Guided drafting of the contract, formalisation of the contract with one click, automation of tax management, notifications on deadlines, simplification of payments, management of multiple collaborators are some of the features that characterise the innovative product that aims to revolutionise the market.

Dishup

Cloud platform for restaurants that offers professional tools for managing sales, production processes and smart payment solutions that can improve the customer experience and performance of the retail.

Dwelly

Aims to revolutionise condos management through an all-in-one platform for building managers and condo dwellers. Dwelly simplifies communication and enables in-app payments towards condominiums and third-party services thanks to its embedded finance solutions.

Doorway

European platform, undergoing Consob authorisation, based on DLT (distributed ledger technology) to issue, place and trade financial instruments, equity and debt, issued by startups and SMEs, as security tokens, taking advantage of recent Italian and European regulations (DL Fintech, European Crowdfunding services providers and DL Capitali).

Elemento

Fintech active in multicloud. Through its proprietary platform it connects public clouds and on-premises infrastructures to create advanced cloud solutions.

HEU

HEU is a contract lifecycle manager for small and medium-sized businesses that allows companies, startups, and professionals to create with AI, automate the compilation, and e-sign contracts in a simpler and faster way, thanks to an easy-to-use platform.

Holo.finance

SaaS platform designed to support freelancers. The platform automates and simplifies the administrative and bureaucratic management of the business, leaving the Freelancer time to focus on its work. From the dashboard, the user will have total visibility of its key metrics and will be able to automate active cycle activities such as: sending a quote with e-commerce style automated payment checkout, managing multiple bank and payment accounts through open banking, managing payments from the client for its recurring services through Sepa Direct Debit, automation of electronic invoicing.

Ilmiobroker

Software that uses AI to identify the most suitable insurance cover for you based on your specific characteristics in a matter of minutes.

Intrusa

Cloud platform for cybersecurity and IT compliance, specifically designed for SMEs. Through event and system access monitoring, anomaly detection, and security assessment features, it enables SMEs to elevate and maintain their cybersecurity and regulatory compliance levels.

Inpoi

propTech startup that through an AI-based comparison algorithm performs online real estate valuations. The ‘goal is to make Inpoi an Italian benchmark for informed real estate buying and selling.

Loyale

Rewards marketing platform that can be used to acquire and retain customers.

Teamgroove

Data driven people management platform supported by AI that helps project-based organisations optimise results while maximising team engagement. By combining performance analysis with “human metrics”, the tool provides a holistic vision of projects, focusing on people and the value they represent for the company.

Veridis

Veridis is a payment service that utilises a dynamic QR code to enable transactions anywhere, without requiring registration from the end user.

YunoAI

AI driven Business intelligence Platform that enables Private Equities, Venture capitals & other startup ecosystem players to source, screen and conduct thorough due diligence on target companies. YunoAI platform improves accuracy in Competitive & Market Analysis, generates automated reports, notifies the users on companies’ key updates & finally provides insights on investment fit and company’s health, innovation, founding team & others.