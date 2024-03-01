Fimple partners with CR2. Source: Shutterstock.com

Fimple has formed a strategic partnership with CR2. The partnership hopes to improve the way banks engage with their customers, offering digital onboarding, transaction capabilities, and customer engagement through CR2’s platform.

CR2’s BankWorld platform, known for its API-led composable architecture, enables banks to offer an easy digital experience, incorporating features such as digital onboarding, virtual cards, and a unique digital wallet with native card issuing. This collaboration aligns with Fimple’s mission to provide comprehensive support to its clients, ensuring the efficient integration and maintenance of cutting-edge banking systems.

By leveraging CR2’s agile platform, Fimple hopes to empower financial institutions worldwide to quickly adapt to market changes, drive revenue, and improve operational efficiencies. CR2’s extensive integration experience and interoperability with all payment rails enhance Fimple’s core banking solutions, enabling rapid product and service development with highly configurable and low-code digital tooling.

Fimple and CR2 will work together to ensure banks exceed customer expectations in digital engagement

This partnership signifies a mutual commitment to providing financial institutions with the tools they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Together, Fimple and CR2 will work closely to ensure the seamless deployment and ongoing enhancement of digital banking and payment solutions, enabling banks to not only meet but exceed customer expectations in digital engagement.

Fimple is a product-focused company addressing financial sector problems by creating a cloud-based system with the new generation of technology and business needs. Fimple is proposing a composable finance solution with native API’s, based on SaaS Architecture and Cloud-native microservices.

Through the use of Fimple Transaction Composer, banks and financial institutions can develop/reconfigure products and services and offer them to their customers and fintech partners. As well as operating in digital banking. Fimple also offer a BNPL solution.

CR2 assists helping banks worldwide to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency. With its API-led composable architecture platform, CR2’s BankWorld offers a flexible and agile framework for rapid product and service development. The platform supports a wide range of digital banking use cases, including digital onboarding, virtual cards, and instant payments, among others. Committed to innovation and excellence, CR2 enables financial institutions to navigate the complexities of the digital banking landscape, ensuring compliance with local mandates and regulations while offering a variety of deployment options, including cloud readiness.