Fils partners with Aion to Boost ESG across the Middle East. Source: Shutterstock.com

Fils has formed a strategic partnership with Aion. This collaboration aims to set new standards in sustainable finance, leveraging technology to drive meaningful change in the financial industry across the MENA region.

Leveraging the combined strengths of Aion’s technical proficiency and Fils’s API-first platform, financial institutions will be able to integrate multiple products and customised solutions that are focused on sustainability and climate action, helping to ensure substantial business value and user engagement.

Fils and Aion to deliver ESG scoring systems for banking clients

Nameer Khan, CEO of Fils, said: “This partnership with Aion represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to help banks embed ESG values at the core of financial services. Together, we are poised to introduce innovative solutions that will empower consumers and businesses alike to make more informed, responsible financial decisions that are not only good for customers but for the planet as well.”

Together Fils and Aion will work to deliver a range of initiatives for banking clients, including ESG scoring systems, sustainable investment platforms, and green financial products, designed to support sustainable economic growth and social welfare. These initiatives are expected to launch in the coming months.

Ashar Nazim, Aion Group CEO, commented: “Today we launch our ground-breaking Green APIs from Aion platform. People and businesses in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the larger MENA region can now conveniently spend, save and transact in a manner that is beautifully aligned to their ESG values. Joining forces with Fils will accelerate this momentum.”

Founded in 2017, Aion Group is working with banks, corporates and fintechs across KSA and GCC to introduce AI-enabled instant financial solutions quickly and in a cost-effective manner.

This partnership represents just one of the significant strides Fils has made in the ESG fintech sector since launching five months ago. Following a focus on first ensuring market connectivity is established, Fils has demonstrated remarkable growth and an impact on the climate infrastructure market. Fils has successfully inked deals with leading financial institutions across the MENA region, facilitating the delivery of ESG-focused solutions to millions of customers.