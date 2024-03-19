FICO partners with Tennis Star Chris Eubanks. Source: Shutterstock.com

FICO has partnered with American tennis player Chris Eubanks in its latest financial literacy initiative. Eubanks, who broke into the sport’s Top 30 last year, has teamed up with FICO to help raise awareness of the need for financial and credit education as the essential first step to achieving financial literacy.

Eubanks said: “I’m excited to partner with FICO to not only raise awareness about the need for financial education but also learn more about it myself. I was lucky that I learned the financial basics from a pretty young age from a family member and mentor. It’s something that is extremely important to me and to be able to partner with a company like FICO is my way of paying it forward.”

The collaboration kicks off as Eubanks takes the court at the Miami Open

Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO, commented: “Chris is a performance-oriented athlete and an inspiration to many. He is someone who deeply understands the importance of financial literacy and has seen the benefits firsthand on his own financial journey. We hope Chris inspires more people to understand the importance of money and credit education and help them on their financial journey.”

To kick off the partnership during the Miami Open, Eubanks and FICO visit students at Miami Beach Nautilus Middle School to share credit and financial education basics in hopes of inspiring a lifelong enthusiasm for financial literacy.

FICO offers many resources to help people kick start their financial literacy and credit education journey. This includes myFICO Service, a website or myFICO app lets consumers check and monitor their FICO Score for free. Plus, FICO continuously updates the website and app with credit education materials that can help anyone understand their credit and know where they stand.

FICO Score Open Access, allows people to view their FICO Score right on their bank statement or in their bank’s online banking or mobile app. FICO also offer educational programmes such as Score A Better Future, aimed to educate younger generations.

