FICO has partnered with SAM, Corporate image credit: shutterstock

Analytics software provider FICO has partnered with SAM, one of the largest providers of fintech solutions in the Middle East.

SAM provides independent advice on solutions for ESG, financial consolidation, budgeting & planning, IFRS9, IFRS16, and IFRS17. In addition, SAM provides solutions for AML, KYC, ALM, treasury, and Basel reporting.

The collaboration aims to bring advanced decisioning capabilities to businesses in India and the Middle East. SAM Corporate is developing solutions using FICO’s industry-leading decision management technology, omnichannel communication tools and mathematical optimisation software. This will help businesses in financial services and insurance deliver razor-sharp personalisation that improves profitability and the customer experience.

“FICO has the most matured and powerful decision science tools in the industry,” said Sunil Kumar K, MD, SAM Corporate. “We are fusing their global expertise with our deep understanding of local markets. This will provide Middle East and Indian firms with best-of-breed solutions for decision analytics. These include the critical function of customer communications in real time, through the customer’s preferred channel, to maximise customer interactions.”

Alexandre Graff, SVP, Global Partners & Alliances, FICO, added: “To compete today, businesses must make sharper decisions based on the exponentially larger sets of data available. SAM Corporate has the expertise to help them use our technology to make better decisions a competitive edge. This is good for the businesses but also for consumers, who can experience faster decisions and hyper-personalised service.”

