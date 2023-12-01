Federal Bank has announced the launch of an exclusive portal for Non-Resident Indians (NRI). Through this new portal, NRIs can now initiate opening a savings account from anywhere in the world, without the need to visit any branch. Doorstep courier service also has been introduced at select locations to collect the completed forms and duly attested KYC documents.
Joy PV, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Deposits, Wealth & Banca, Federal Bank, launched the portal in Dubai. Sindhu Biju, Program Director of Radio Asia 947 FM and a prominent Journalist in UAE, opened the first account. Aravind Karthikeyan, Chief Representative Officer, Federal Bank and Sherin K Kuriakose, Chief Representative Officer, Dubai, Federal Bank, were also present during the launch event.
Recently Federal Bank formed a new partnership with The National Bank of Oman. This partnership hopes to simplify money transfers between India and Oman. The services focuses on its competitive exchange rates and a low transfer fee. The service is available in eight languages, English, Arabic, Hindi, Bangla, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. This partnership, alongside the new portal, show the steps Federal bank is making to improve the cross-border banking landscape.
‘Digital at the fore, human at the core’
Shalini Warrier, Executive Director of Federal Bank spoke positively about the new unveiling. They said: “Providing a seamless, frictionless account opening experience, while ensuring regulatory compliance, is the hallmark of our recently launched NR Online Portal. This is yet another initiative that reinforces our Bank’s mantra of ‘Digital at the fore, human at the core.’ I encourage our valued Indian diaspora across the world to embark on their financial journey with us and enjoy exceptional banking experience.”
Federal Bank has been vocal in its commitment to serving the unique financial needs of NRI customers. The launch of NR Online Portal reaffirms this commitment. This exclusive NR account opening portal emphasises a seamless on-boarding experience to NRI diaspora across the globe.
