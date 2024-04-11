FC Barcelona and EBC Financial Group (EBC) have announced a partnership in the foreign exchange sector across multiple regions for 3.5 years. This partnership designates EBC as FC Barcelona’s official Partner in Foreign Exchange, with coverage extending to regions including APAC, LATAM, the Middle East, and Africa.
This partnership marks a significant milestone for EBC, aligning the brand with the respected legacy and global reach of FC Barcelona. Under this agreement, EBC is granted the unique privilege to engage in specialised business activities within the foreign exchange domain. The partnership encompasses a range of services, including foreign exchange transactions, trading, brokering (including CFDs), and advisory services.
An opportunity to bring FC Barcelona closer to its partners and supporters in these regions
Through this alliance, EBC is set to inspire, drawing on the club’s rich cultural heritage and passionate fanbase to cultivate meaningful engagement and establish a lasting presence in key regions with a brand-new audience, fostering connections with a vibrant, global community that transcend traditional market boundaries. It is also an opportunity to bring FC Barcelona closer to its partners and supporters in these regions, alongside its global expansion strategy to grow and continue to lead the industry via exploring the right partners in different sectors.
Samuel Hertz, APAC Director of Operations at EBC Financial Group and David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group, said in a statement: “Even though EBC is only four years old, we’ve only grown because we demand the best from ourselves and the industry. We’ve delved deep into FC Barcelona’s storied history, learning from their culture of mentorship where the experienced guide the new, and the new inspire the younger, creating a continuum of growth and excellence. This isn’t just a partnership; it’s a shared journey towards greatness, embodying a culture where success is not just about winning but about fostering values, nurturing talent, and contributing positively to society.
“We’re inspired by Barca’s way of doing things, their culture where veterans nurture newcomers, passing on wisdom and passion. Our choice of FC Barcelona as a partner is deliberate and profound; it’s about learning from the best and embedding their ethos of teamwork, respect, and ambition into our DNA,” stated Samuel Hertz, APAC Director of Operations at EBC Financial Group.
