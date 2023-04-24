EY Romania has announced teaming up with FintechOS to simplify and support the launch and service of banking and insurance products

The collaboration will see EY Romania adopt FintechOS’s cloud-native platform, enabling the former to modernise its IT landscape and deliver better digital experiences and services for banks and insurers.

EY-FintechOS alliance leader Andrei Ratiu welcomed the new partnership.

“To continue supporting the financial service industry digital transformation, EY Romania is thrilled to combine the business and technology capabilities with FintechOS”, Ratiu said. “This Alliance reinforces one more time our strategy to collaborate with financial service institutions for long-term value generation initiatives and support in their strategy, business and technological endeavours to better address client and ecosystem necessities.”

FintechOS is a digital solutions provider with offices in London, New York City and Bucharest. In September 2021, the company launched in the US market, announcing plans to hire for 100 roles across management, sales, marketing and customer success.

Teo Blidarus, CEO at FintechOS, said: “Working alongside EY Romania, FintechOS is excited to offer businesses a technology-driven approach to modernising IT landscapes, resulting in faster time-to-market for new financial products and improved experiences for customers.

“With this Alliance, businesses can streamline their operating models and speed up innovation with minimal disruption, while delivering seamless, personalised, efficient, and scalable digital experiences. Ultimately, the goal is to drive growth, improve value for clients, and boost customer satisfaction through digital transformation”, Blidarus continued.