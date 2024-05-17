The Jacksonville Jaguars home stadium will remain known as EverBank Stadium for another three years. Final agreement of the naming rights deal extension is subject to approval by the City of Jacksonville.
EverBank’s previous 10-year naming-rights agreement for EverBank Stadium was scheduled to expire after the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
“Like every Jaguars fan, all of us at EverBank are thrilled we’ll be able to continue to ‘Lock Down The Bank’ at home games for several years to come under this pending sponsorship agreement extension,” said Greg Seibly, EverBank’s Chief Executive Officer.
“As a Jacksonville-based company with a nationwide focus, our longstanding relationships on and off the field with the Jaguars, the NFL and the City of Jacksonville have enabled us to make a significant impact in the communities where we work and live. We look forward to carrying on that great tradition.”
“Over the years, EverBank has been synonymous with the home of the Jaguars. We are thrilled to continue this relationship through an extended agreement,” said Mark Lamping, President of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
EverBank first acquired the naming rights to the Jaguars’ stadium in 2010 and signed a 10-year extension in 2014. After final approval by the City of Jacksonville, the new three-year agreement will begin after the 2024 NFL season. In 2017, TIAA acquired the bank and it was later renamed TIAA Bank.
In 2023, the bank was acquired by funds managed by Stone Point Capital, Warburg Pincus, Reverence Capital Partners, Sixth Street Partners,and Bayview Asset Management. The bank name reverted to EverBank.