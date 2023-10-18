ECB supports digital euro image credit: shutterstock.com

The Governing Council of the ECB is to start a digital euro preparation phase. This follows the conclusion of a two-year investigation phase on design and distribution of a digital euro.

Specifically, the preparation phase will lay foundations for a potential digital euro. Work will commence to finalise a rulebook and select providers to develop the platform and infrastructure

The preparation phase will also pave the way for a potential future decision on issuing a digital euro. The ECB initiative is welcomed by global security group Giesecke+Devrient (G+D). The German-headquartered company says that the central bank digital currency represents an important future technology for the European economic area. It argues that it would sustainably strengthen its digital sovereignty and competitiveness. And promote efficiency in payment transactions.

A digital euro: promoting freedom of choice in future payments

“The digital euro would be the right answer to the growing demand for secure and reliable digital payment options. With a central bank digital currency, the euro area would get an alternative to private digital payment offers and highly volatile cryptocurrencies, with availability to everyone. Citizens would thus have even more freedom of choice when paying in the future,” Ralf Wintergerst, Group CEO of G+D, tells RBI.

“For Europe, the ECB decision is forward-looking and an important step towards strengthening our competitiveness and the monetary sovereignty of the euro area.”

In G+D’s view, any concerns accompanying the public debate on the introduction of a digital euro must continue to be addressed and discussed intensively. A project of this dimension can only be implemented on the basis of a broad political and social consensus.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

In many cases, however, scepticism about the project is also the result of incorrect assumptions. For example, G+D argues that the European Commission’s current draft legislation on the digital euro, dated June 2023, stipulates that the central bank digital currency (CBDC) should not replace cash but supplement it. It should also be available for both online and offline use, and guarantee the privacy of citizens.

Important future technology for the European economic area

Also, in G+D’s opinion, the frequently asked question of what problem the digital euro solves is the wrong approach.

“A CBDC represents an important future technology for the European economic area. The digital euro would therefore be a crucial building block for ensuring the competitiveness and prosperity of the euro area in the future,” adds Wintergerst. “All over the world, central banks are already working at full speed on digital currencies. We have to face up to this competition.”

The digital euro would be an opportunity for Europe to lay the foundation for numerous innovations. It is also an opportunity to take a leading role worldwide in the development of a CBDC.

The preparation phase launched by the Governing Council of the European Central Bank starts on 1 November 2023. It is expected to take around two years. During this time, the EU Commission will also coordinate its draft legislation of June 2023 with the member states and the European Parliament.

Smart, proportionate regulation will be key: R3

Alisa DiCaprio, Chief Economist at R3, also welcomes the preparation phase for a digital euro. DiCaprio tells RBI that smart, proportionate regulation will be key in maintaining user data and privacy.

Says DiCaprio: “As we enter the next stage of the digital euro roadmap, developing a model that upholds individuals’ security and privacy should be a top priority for the ECB.

One current significant challenge facing CBDCs is a lack of clear regulation. This creates uncertainty and a reluctance to engage with the technology. The European Commission published its legislative plans to underpin a digital euro back in June. We expect to see further regulatory clarity following the European elections next year.

I hope to see the EU and ECB embrace smart and specific regulations, such as an intermediated model. This would mean that the ECB would not record retail transactions. Instead, commercial banks would offer accounts or digital wallets to facilitate the management of CBDC holdings.

Fears over regulation and privacy have dominated conversations around CBDCs. But an intermediated model would prevent the ECB from accessing user data and alleviate privacy concerns.”

Digital euro: likely to represent a third form of money

Jack Fletcher, Head of Government Relations for Digital Currencies at R3, adds: “The European Central Bank’s decision to move into the digital euro’s preparation phase is a reassuring step amidst what has become a rather contentious issue within the bloc. Some Europeans may still have lingering concerns around the digital euro. CBDCs have become conflated with the crypto landscape and subsequent privacy concerns over the potential for a cashless society.

In the short term, a digital euro is more likely to represent a third form of money alongside physical cash, rather than a replacement. Now, the next few months should focus on fostering collaboration between the ECB, regulators, and technology providers to ensure a robust design process.

The privacy concerns and conflicting ideas around financial freedom won’t go away overnight. But having the right design framework and technology in place can help address these anxieties.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up