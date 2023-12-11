EQL Financial Technologies has launched its two news platforms, Filings.AE and LEDGERS, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Aimed at improving business setup and management, these platforms are set to enhance the entrepreneurial landscape in the region.
Filings.AE is designed to digitise and streamline the processes associated with UAE incorporation, trademark filing, corporate tax filing and VAT. This unified cloud platform offers a user-friendly experience for entrepreneurs looking to establish and manage their businesses in the UAE. With a mission to support over 50,000 businesses in its first phase, Filings.AE is poised to become an affordable and efficient solution for business compliance.
EQL is introducing the LEDGERS.Cloud Business Platform, tailored specifically for the UAE market. Building on its success with over 100,000 businesses globally, LEDGERS now offers support for UAE invoicing, payroll, VAT, and corporate tax filing. Integrated deeply with tax and banking platforms, it simplifies business management and tax filing for entrepreneurs. Additionally, through the LEDGERS PRO program, the company collaborates with local accountants and accounting firms to enhance their capabilities.
EQL looks to support new businesses
These platforms represent EQL’s commitment to fostering strategic economic partnerships and international networks. By bringing together key stakeholders from both government and private sectors, EQL is paving the way for new business, trade and investment opportunities.
Lionel Charles, CEO of EQL, said: The launch of Filings.ae and LEDGERS UAE marks a new chapter in our mission to support SMBs. These platforms embody our dedication to promoting entrepreneurship, business activity, and employment creation. Dubai’s burgeoning status as a global economic hub makes it the perfect base for our next growth phase.”
EQL is committed to empowering entrepreneurs through affordable and reliable services and tools. By offering easy and affordable solutions for business incorporation and compliance, EQL strengthens its commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship. The company backed by investors like ICICI Bank, BEENEXT & Udtara. Filings.ae and LEDGERS.Cloud has already made a significant impact, serving over 150,000 businesses from its offices in India and the UAE.
