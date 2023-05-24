Episode Six has raised $48m in a Series C funding round led by Avenir, a growth stage investment firm focused on tech-enabled companies. The round also included additional participation by existing investor, Anthos Capital, a capital and technology investment firm.

Episode Six (E6) said the latest investment will be used to expand its go-to-market efforts.

E6 said that its TRITIUM platform allows businesses to quickly deliver industry-leading payments solutions with the flexibility to adapt in real time – a crucial capability given rapid shifts in consumer demand.

“The burden of relying on legacy technology continues to present challenges, especially at a time when innovation is key to winning and retaining customers. This, paired with the rising cost of operating legacy technology, is the reason we are seeing a significant increase in interest in our solution,” said E6 co-founder and CEO John Mitchell.

E6 TRITIUM: ‘an adaptable and resilient platform’

“The demand for the shift to modern payments technology presents a substantial opportunity for us. We’re pleased that Avenir and Anthos Capital share our vision. We’ll lean into their investment to bolster our presence in global financial markets. This puts us in a position to help banks and other companies modernise their payments infrastructure and remain competitive.”

“E6 has built an adaptable and resilient platform that helps bring banks and other companies in the payments space into the future by providing a streamlined path to modernisation,” said Jamie Reynolds, Avenir co-founder. “This technology, combined with the team’s expertise in the global financial landscape, makes us excited to see the company further establish its position as a leader in the payments industry.”

E6 operates across 38 countries with an expanding team located in the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.