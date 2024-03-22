Emporia State Federal Credit Union (ESFCU) has launched its newly updated online and mobile banking app, powered by Bankjoy. Upon going live in February 2024, more than 25% of the credit union’s members enrolled in the new digital banking platform within the first 48 hours of going live.
ESFCU has steadily grown over the years, reaching over $130m in assets while adding new products and services to serve its membership.
To elevate its members’ digital banking experience, ESFCU chose to partner with Bankjoy in November 2023 and has officially gone live with its new online and mobile banking platform. To date, over 50% of the credit union’s members are actively enrolled in the new online and mobile banking applications from Bankjoy.
Bankjoy’s platform integrates directly with ESFCU’s core system
With Bankjoy’s end-to-end digital banking platform, ESFCU offers a robust suite of online and mobile banking features for its members, including e-statements, along with other advanced functionalities, such as updated security features, integrated Bill Pay and Joy, Bankjoy’s conversational AI tool. Additionally, Bankjoy’s platform integrates directly with ESFCU’s core system, Fiserv CUnify, ensuring a frictionless banking experience across channels.
Angie Miller, CEO of Emporia State Federal Credit Union, said: “Since the beginning, our ultimate goal has been to make the lives of our members easier when managing their finances. After signing with Bankjoy late last year, we are thrilled to see their innovative digital banking platform go live. The rapid adoption we’ve seen among members is a testament to the value of a strong online and mobile banking experience.
“Our team also hosted a workshop in conjunction with our annual meeting just days after going live. This allowed our staff to showcase some of the state-of-the-art features Bankjoy’s platform supports, including their AI tool, Joy. We are very happy to offer an enhanced digital experience for our members, along with improved security features that help keep our members’ information safe.”
