Emirates NBD launches digital wealth offering

Emirates NBD has launched a digital wealth platform allowing customers to trade securities and ETFs on global and local exchanges. Examples include Nasdaq, NYSE, London Stock Exchange and local markets Dubai Financial Market, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and Nasdaq Dubai. In all, there are more than 11,000 global equities and 150 regional equities available to trade on the platform.

The platform is embedded within the bank’s newly launched mobile App ENBD X. Unveiled in September, ENBD X offers access to more than 150 everyday banking services and features. Specifically, ENBD X allows customers to invest and trade in complex financial instruments from the same app that also fulfils all their everyday banking needs.

Zero commissions until December for ENBD X users

As part of Emirates NBD’s on-going 60th anniversary celebrations, the bank has launched an exclusive three-month digital wealth campaign for ENBD X users. Customers can invest, buy and/or sell on ENBD X with zero commissions for the three months period to end December.

All applicable charges will be refunded within seven working days following each calendar month’s end. Moreover, custody fees are waived for the duration of the offer.

The new wealth platform offers an instant onboarding journey to both existing investment account holders as well as new investors. Emirates NBD says that this involves three easy steps. New investors are sent their account details on SMS and e-mail immediately. They can start trading securities and ETFs immediately after adding funds to their account through the platform’s Express Top-Up facility.

In addition, customers can use the platform to review market updates related to their portfolios and see daily market movers. It also offers investment tools with historical and intraday charts. This includes technical analysis, along with access to independent analyst ratings and fundamental data on market consensus.

Furthermore, for investors looking to explore investment opportunities based on country, sectors, analyst consensus, dividend yield and other indicators, the platform provides access to a Stock and ETF screener. Customers can also create multiple watchlists to follow stocks and ETFs and track their favourite securities.

Platform features one-of-its-kind tool: Secure Sign

The platform also offers a unique Secure Sign facility. Customers with high trading volume can update and sign investment documents to complete any trade irrespective of complexity or value. The tool facilitates digital interactions between relationship managers and investors, eliminating the need to visit the branch.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “The launch reflects the bank’s mobile-first strategy. Nearly 95% of the bank’s digital banking customers use services through the mobile banking app. With the launch of the digital wealth offering, we have elevated ENBD X as a one-stop platform for both everyday banking and wealth management needs.”

Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Emirates NBD, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, added: “Our goal has always been to offer customers a benchmark experience with the widest range of on-the-go digital banking services. This makes their everyday banking experience as smooth and convenient as possible. Now we have taken this to the next level. Empowering customers to manage their wealth and make investments directly and securely through the ENBD X App, gives Emirates NBD customers full control of their finances and their wealth in one single platform.”